Borussia Dortmund to come to Bucharest for a short winter cup with Rapid București, Fiorentina

German footballing giant Borussia Dortmund is coming to Bucharest for Superbet International Cup, a short winter competition scheduled to take place at Arena Națională on December 10, the same date as the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar.

A triangular spectacle, the 8-times Bundesliga winning team will face Romanian historic team Rapid București and Italian prowess AFC Fiorentina.

BVB and Fiorentina have a strong relationship with their Romanian fans. Controversial talent Adrian Mutu, who now helms Rapid București, lit up the Italian Serie A during his tenure from the late 1990s to the 2010s, and Marcel Răducanu was a regular starter with Die Borussen in the 1980s.

Tickets are available on Entertix.ro, starting from around RON 45, and fans under 7 years old are exempt from purchasing the tickets.

Concerns regarding players’ fitness during the unusual winter period of the World Cup have been outpouring, not to mention a series of human rights violation accusations. Clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Fiorentina, are using the period to keep the players’ fitness by participating in short-term friendly tournaments, especially those who aren’t traveling to Qatar.

11 BVB players were called for their respective national teams, including key players Jude Bellingham for England, Belgian duo Thomas Meunier and Thorgan Hazard, German wunderkinds Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko, German starlets Matt Hummels and Marco Reus, and more.

Before making their Romanian stop, Edin Terzić’s men were touring the Southeast Asian countries of Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, as a part of their 2022 Asia Tour. Bringing the U23 and U19 squads and some of BVB legends, players were greeted by at least 500 fans upon their arrival in Singapore on November 22.

(Photo source: Facebook/FC Rapid 1923)