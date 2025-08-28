Bolt service for larger groups available in Bucharest

Bolt has launched its XL category in Bucharest, allowing larger groups of people to travel in the same car, according to a company announcement quoted by Profit.ro. The service is designed for groups of up to six passengers, such as families or groups of tourists traveling together.

The company also introduced additional services in other cities where the Bolt app is available.

In Iași, Craiova, and Galați, customers can order cars in the Premium category, and in Satu Mare, Slobozia, Reșița, and Bârlad, in the Comfort category.

At the same time, the Comfort Electric category has become available in the cities of Brașov and Cluj.

The company is present in Romania with on-demand transportation services, electric scooter rental, food delivery (Bolt Food), food and non-food product delivery (Bolt Market), and with the software development division, which serves all of the company's subsidiaries in Europe. Locally, the company operates in more than 40 cities.

(Photo source: Nycruss/Dreamstime.com)