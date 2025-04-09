Politics

Update: Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan suggests Cotroceni Palace as venue for presidential debates

09 April 2025

Update: The Romanian Television announced on Wednesday that it will organize the final electoral debate "A President for Romania" on April 29 in the Hall of Unity at the Cotroceni Palace, Agerpres reported. The debate will be broadcast live and simultaneously on TVR1, TVR INFO, TVR Internațional, and TVR MOLDOVA. Additionally, the public television station will provide the signal free of charge to all interested television channels.

Initial story: Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan has proposed that electoral debates between presidential candidates be held at the presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, describing the venue as a fitting and symbolic space for fair and transparent discussions.

"We're in this very room. I see no reason why, in the workplace of the future president, we cannot organize fair and honest debates during both the first and second rounds," Bolojan said during a press conference on Tuesday, April 8.

He emphasized the importance of live, substantive exchanges rather than relying solely on candidates' online presence. 

"I think it would be a good format to move beyond the holograms we often see online. Let's see the candidates, let's hear debates, ideas, and programs. That's how Romanians can form an accurate picture and vote accordingly," he said.

Independent presidential candidate Nicușor Dan, the general mayor of Bucharest, welcomed the proposal, calling it a "good initiative" and highlighting Cotroceni Palace as a neutral and appropriate setting. 

"I see this location as a neutral and appropriate setting for a balanced discussion that gives every candidate a chance to present their ideas and vision for the country," Dan said Tuesday evening.

Romania holds presidential elections again this year, with the first round scheduled for May 4, followed by a run-off on May 18. Eleven candidates have joined the race.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

