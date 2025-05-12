Real Estate

Bog’Art to develop EUR 20 mln boutique residential complex in downtown Bucharest

12 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bog’Art Residential, part of the Bog’Art Group, a developer of premium residential properties in Central and Northern Bucharest, acquired a plot of land in an ultra-central area of Bucharest and formed a strategic joint venture with a Spanish investor for the development of a boutique residential complex valued at about EUR 20 million. 

The project will be located in a prime area between the Evreiesc and Armenească neighborhoods, according to law firm Pop Briciu Crai, which assisted the developer in the deal.

The new development will feature a diverse mix of units, ranging from two-room apartments to townhouses and penthouses. Additionally, it will include aparthotel units, the same source said.

“This transaction marks a strategic step in expanding our portfolio and reaffirms Bog’Art Residential’s commitment to investing in landmark projects that contribute to Bucharest’s urban transformation,” said Bogdan Letcă, CEO of Bog’Art Residential.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Briciu Crai)

Normal
Real Estate

Bog’Art to develop EUR 20 mln boutique residential complex in downtown Bucharest

12 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bog’Art Residential, part of the Bog’Art Group, a developer of premium residential properties in Central and Northern Bucharest, acquired a plot of land in an ultra-central area of Bucharest and formed a strategic joint venture with a Spanish investor for the development of a boutique residential complex valued at about EUR 20 million. 

The project will be located in a prime area between the Evreiesc and Armenească neighborhoods, according to law firm Pop Briciu Crai, which assisted the developer in the deal.

The new development will feature a diverse mix of units, ranging from two-room apartments to townhouses and penthouses. Additionally, it will include aparthotel units, the same source said.

“This transaction marks a strategic step in expanding our portfolio and reaffirms Bog’Art Residential’s commitment to investing in landmark projects that contribute to Bucharest’s urban transformation,” said Bogdan Letcă, CEO of Bog’Art Residential.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Briciu Crai)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 May 2025
Politics
Seven former US ambassadors to Romania warn against dangers of a “pro-Putin president”
12 May 2025
Politics
Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan announces support for Nicușor Dan in presidential runoff
12 May 2025
Culture
Iconic Constanța Casino reopens to the public during city celebration this month
12 May 2025
Real Estate
Hagag Development Europe brings Radisson RED to Romania with EUR 13 mln hotel project in Bucharest
12 May 2025
Justice
Dutch investigators think Romanian gold treasure stolen from Drents museum was hidden by suspects
12 May 2025
Politics
Update: Far-right leader George Simion thanks US for taking Romania out of the Visa Waiver scheme
12 May 2025
Politics
Polling firm chief estimates gap in Romanian presidential ballot narrowed at 4.4pp
12 May 2025
Macro
S&P warns of ineffective policymaking in Romania regardless of presidential election outcome