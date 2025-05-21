Macro

Romania's central bank says exchange rate is 'within a range of balance'

21 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Asked whether the local currency RON (leu) is still overvalued, the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isărescu, said in the press conference on the Quarterly Inflation Report on May 20 that the national currency is "within a range of balance."

The mid-day exchange rate announced by BNR on May 20 marked a 1% depreciation of the local currency versus the euro – after the country's currency strengthened significantly on May 19, immediately after the win of the pro-EU presidential candidate Nicusor Dan.

Romania's currency has crossed the threshold of RON 5 to EUR in the weeks before the elections, reaching a depreciation of roughly 2% as of now (RON 5.085 to EUR) compared to the prevailing value in the months before the elections.

BNR governor Isărescu argued that the central bank will defend the local currency from falling behind a certain threshold since the currency is still subject to a [managed] floating regime. 

He also said that BNR had prevented excessive strengthening of the currency over the past years since the autumn of 2024 by sterilising the forex inflows. Even so, the local currency strengthened by some 5% in real effective terms during 2024.

Isărescu explained that if the surplus currency had not been taken from the market [over the past years], the exchange rate would have dropped [currency would have strengthened] to RON 4.4 - 4.5/EUR, after which it would have depreciated.

In this context, Mugur Isărescu gave as an example the evolution of the forint and the zloty, specifying that he did not accept such a situation after the experience [of steep appreciation followed by deep depreciation] in 2007 - 2008.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania's central bank says exchange rate is 'within a range of balance'

21 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Asked whether the local currency RON (leu) is still overvalued, the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isărescu, said in the press conference on the Quarterly Inflation Report on May 20 that the national currency is "within a range of balance."

The mid-day exchange rate announced by BNR on May 20 marked a 1% depreciation of the local currency versus the euro – after the country's currency strengthened significantly on May 19, immediately after the win of the pro-EU presidential candidate Nicusor Dan.

Romania's currency has crossed the threshold of RON 5 to EUR in the weeks before the elections, reaching a depreciation of roughly 2% as of now (RON 5.085 to EUR) compared to the prevailing value in the months before the elections.

BNR governor Isărescu argued that the central bank will defend the local currency from falling behind a certain threshold since the currency is still subject to a [managed] floating regime. 

He also said that BNR had prevented excessive strengthening of the currency over the past years since the autumn of 2024 by sterilising the forex inflows. Even so, the local currency strengthened by some 5% in real effective terms during 2024.

Isărescu explained that if the surplus currency had not been taken from the market [over the past years], the exchange rate would have dropped [currency would have strengthened] to RON 4.4 - 4.5/EUR, after which it would have depreciated.

In this context, Mugur Isărescu gave as an example the evolution of the forint and the zloty, specifying that he did not accept such a situation after the experience [of steep appreciation followed by deep depreciation] in 2007 - 2008.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 May 2025
Justice
Motorcycle gang involved in theft of Romania's Dacian gold treasure, Dutch press says
21 May 2025
Education
Bucharest ranked among Europe’s most expensive cities for international schooling
21 May 2025
Politics
Donald Trump names Darryl Nirenberg as next US Ambassador to Romania
21 May 2025
Life
Over 1.7 million Romanians celebrate name day on Holy Emperors Constantine and Elena Day
21 May 2025
Macro
Romania’s central bank raises inflation forecast amid end of energy price cap
21 May 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right leader George Simion to challenge presidential election result at Constitutional Court
20 May 2025
Tech
Regional survey shows Facebook still dominates Romanian digital landscape, TikTok gaining ground
20 May 2025
Politics
Romania’s former prime minister Marcel Ciolacu resigns as head of Social Democratic Party