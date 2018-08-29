Blood donation campaign at Bucharest mall this weekend

A blood donation campaign will be organized at the Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest this weekend, August 31 – September 2, between 09:00 and 13:00.

The campaign will be carried out in a fully equipped center located at the main entrance of Sun Plaza. Doctors and nurses from the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Center will be in charge of collecting the blood.

The collected blood will go to hospitals in Bucharest and will be used for patients undergoing surgery or for those who need blood transfusions.

Those who want to donate blood must present their ID card or other identification document to the doctors. They need to eat breakfast and not smoke for at least one hour before the donation. Also, those interested have to know that they need to be between 18 and 60 years old, have a weight of between 50 and 100 kilograms (women) and between 60 and 110 kilograms (men), and not consume fats or alcoholic drinks at least 48 hours prior to donation.

Irina Marica, [email protected]