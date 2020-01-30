Prosecutors stop construction of block of flats at historic site in southern Romania

Local prosecutors have stopped the construction works at a four-level block of flats over vestiges that are part of the ancient Tomis fortress, in Constanța, a city at the Romanian seaside.

No works will take place on site until the investigation into the case is finalized, Marcel Colesniuc, the director of the History and Archeology Museum in Constanța, told G4media.ro.

Tons of soil filled with valuable archaeological remains were dug out during the construction works and dumped on a field on the outskirts of Constanța, without the supervision of archaeologists, Info Sud-Est reported. Tens of ancient items were found in the soil. Archaeologist Octavian Mitroi said the pieces were very important and dating back to the Hellenistic, Roman, and Roman-Byzantine period.

The complaint about the works was filed by a group of MPs of Save Romania Union (USR), deputy Stelian Ion announced.

The investor building the block of flats is Stelian Bucovală, a member of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and a sponsor of the party.

The works on the site were made possible by the fact that archaeologists that put together the final report concerning the research work in the area did not include the archaeological supervision of the site once the investor was due to start the works, G4media.ro reported.

On January 24, tens of residents of Constanța formed a human chain around ancient vestiges in the center of the city to protest the construction of the block of flats in a protected, historic area, Info Sud-Est reported.

The investor received the needed approvals to start the works from the Culture Ministry and the Constanța County Culture Department, and local councilors voted in 2018 the urbanistic plan for the construction. At the end of 2019, the investor received the construction permit. Works on the site started a week ago.

(Photo: Pixabay)