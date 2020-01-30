Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 13:20
Social
Prosecutors stop construction of block of flats at historic site in southern Romania
30 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local prosecutors have stopped the construction works at a four-level block of flats over vestiges that are part of the ancient Tomis fortress, in Constanța, a city at the Romanian seaside.

No works will take place on site until the investigation into the case is finalized, Marcel Colesniuc, the director of the History and Archeology Museum in Constanța, told G4media.ro.

Tons of soil filled with valuable archaeological remains were dug out during the construction works and dumped on a field on the outskirts of Constanța, without the supervision of archaeologists, Info Sud-Est reported. Tens of ancient items were found in the soil. Archaeologist Octavian Mitroi said the pieces were very important and dating back to the Hellenistic, Roman, and Roman-Byzantine period.

The complaint about the works was filed by a group of MPs of Save Romania Union (USR), deputy Stelian Ion announced.

The investor building the block of flats is Stelian Bucovală, a member of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and a sponsor of the party.

The works on the site were made possible by the fact that archaeologists that put together the final report concerning the research work in the area did not include the archaeological supervision of the site once the investor was due to start the works, G4media.ro reported.

On January 24, tens of residents of Constanța formed a human chain around ancient vestiges in the center of the city to protest the construction of the block of flats in a protected, historic area, Info Sud-Est reported.

The investor received the needed approvals to start the works from the Culture Ministry and the Constanța County Culture Department, and local councilors voted in 2018 the urbanistic plan for the construction. At the end of 2019, the investor received the construction permit. Works on the site started a week ago.

(Photo: Pixabay)

 [email protected]

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 13:20
Social
Prosecutors stop construction of block of flats at historic site in southern Romania
30 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local prosecutors have stopped the construction works at a four-level block of flats over vestiges that are part of the ancient Tomis fortress, in Constanța, a city at the Romanian seaside.

No works will take place on site until the investigation into the case is finalized, Marcel Colesniuc, the director of the History and Archeology Museum in Constanța, told G4media.ro.

Tons of soil filled with valuable archaeological remains were dug out during the construction works and dumped on a field on the outskirts of Constanța, without the supervision of archaeologists, Info Sud-Est reported. Tens of ancient items were found in the soil. Archaeologist Octavian Mitroi said the pieces were very important and dating back to the Hellenistic, Roman, and Roman-Byzantine period.

The complaint about the works was filed by a group of MPs of Save Romania Union (USR), deputy Stelian Ion announced.

The investor building the block of flats is Stelian Bucovală, a member of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and a sponsor of the party.

The works on the site were made possible by the fact that archaeologists that put together the final report concerning the research work in the area did not include the archaeological supervision of the site once the investor was due to start the works, G4media.ro reported.

On January 24, tens of residents of Constanța formed a human chain around ancient vestiges in the center of the city to protest the construction of the block of flats in a protected, historic area, Info Sud-Est reported.

The investor received the needed approvals to start the works from the Culture Ministry and the Constanța County Culture Department, and local councilors voted in 2018 the urbanistic plan for the construction. At the end of 2019, the investor received the construction permit. Works on the site started a week ago.

(Photo: Pixabay)

 [email protected]

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40