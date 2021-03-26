Black Sea Fund plans EUR 15-20 mln investments in Romanian SMEs this year

Romanian investment fund Black Sea Fund, with a focus on small and medium companies, wants to invest this year EUR 15-20 million by completing three to four transactions, two of which are already in an advanced stage of negotiation.

The two transactions, which could be completed this summer, target the urban mobility and entertainment production sectors.

"The very advanced discussions we have are with companies from totally different fields: one company is the leader in a leading-edge, high-tech sector, while the other focuses on a more traditional, light manufacturing sector. This highlights our investment flexibility not only in terms of sectors but also structure (investments in the majority or minority positions, creative incentive schemes)," said Matei Paun, Founding Partner of the Black Sea Fund.

The fund might also complete three other deals within the next twelve months. Two of the targeted companies are in the healthcare field, and the third is an IT (automation) service provider.

Black Sea Fund, the investment fund created by Arin Ion, Matei Paun, Cornel Fumea, and Adrian Vasile at the end of 2018, is mainly interested in small and medium companies. The investment per company varies between EUR 3 and 8 million.

"We look primarily at areas such as health, IT / technology, services segment, but also at producers of industrial or consumer goods. The companies we are talking to generally have very good positions in their market segment and aim to become market leaders at the national level and even beyond, through regional or global expansion plans," explained Arin Ion, co-founder of the Black Sea Fund.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)