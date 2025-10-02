BioSil® Celebrates 30 Years with an Iconic Reunion: Lily van der Woodsen & Chuck Bass Back on the New York Stage

News from Companies

Spotted in New York: Kelly Rutherford & Ed Westwick reunited 13 years after Gossip Girl, at the BioSil® 30th Anniversary.

New York once again became the stage for an unforgettable glamour moment: Kelly Rutherford and Ed Westwick were spotted together 13 years after the iconic Gossip Girl finale, during BioSil®’s 30th anniversary celebration at Fouquet’s. She – radiant and sophisticated in a white dress, he – mysterious in black, bringing into the present the timeless elegance of Chuck Bass and the unmistakable grace of Lily van der Woodsen.

The evening marked not only a nostalgic moment for fans of the series, but also the launch of the new global BioSil Hotline campaign, adapted to the Romanian market as the #BioSilChallenge X Kelly Rutherford campaign.

Collagen – Between Myth and Science

The campaign starts from a simple but essential question: “Collagen. Everyone talks about it. But… does it really help?”

The truth is, when you take collagen from an external source, your body digests and breaks it down like any other protein – with no guarantee it will reach exactly where you want it to.

BioSil® takes a different approach: the best collagen is the one your body produces itself. With its patented formula, BioSil® activates your own cellular mechanisms to produce collagen, elastin, and keratin – essential proteins for skin beauty, hair strength, nail resilience, and bone and joint health.

BioSil® does not contain collagen. It activates, protects, and generates your own collagen, with your DNA – a unique, 100% vegan, gluten-free approach, supported by 30 years of clinical research.

An Iconic Moment at Fouquet’s New York

The reunion of Kelly Rutherford and Ed Westwick was the highlight of the evening, as they were announced as the new global Brand Ambassadors of BioSil®. With their elegance, charisma, and authenticity, they perfectly embody the brand’s vision: authentic beauty, inner strength, and confidence powered by science.

#BioSilChallenge – An Invitation to All

The new campaign challenges both women and men to ask themselves: “What if the best collagen was my own?” and to discover, together with BioSil®, the power of science to transform beauty from the inside out.

Switch to BioSil and discover the power of collagen made by you.

About BioSil®

BioSil® is the first vegan oral supplement with clinically proven efficacy, capable of stimulating the natural production of collagen, elastin, and keratin – essential proteins for the health of hair, skin, nails, bones, and joints. With 30 years of research and more than $30 million invested in clinical studies, BioSil® sets the standard in beauty supplements through its patented ch-OSA® complex (choline-stabilized orthosilicic acid).