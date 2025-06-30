Bill Murray, Kathleen Turner among cultural icons honored with stars at Sibiu Walk of Fame during FITS

Seven internationally acclaimed artists, including American actors Bill Murray and Kathleen Turner, were honored on Saturday, June 28, with stars on the Walk of Fame in Sibiu, Romania, as part of the International Theatre Festival (FITS), News.ro reported.

The group also included Nobel Prize-winning Nigerian author Wole Soyinka, Belgian choreographer Alain Platel, French director Alexis Michalik, Japanese actor Kuranosuke Sasaki, and, posthumously, Romanian-born playwright Eugène Ionesco.

Sibiu mayor Astrid Fodor marked the occasion by highlighting the significance of the 77 stars now embedded along the city's Walk of Fame. “These are 77 friends of the International Theatre Festival and of our city. Exceptional cultural figures to whom we owe our thanks for all they have offered to Sibiu, the festival, and our audiences - through their talent, energy, and presence here.”

Legendary comedian and Oscar nominee Bill Murray received his star with characteristic humor, expressing surprise at the honor. “I didn’t know people would be stepping on my name for the rest of my life,” he said, as quoted by news agency Agerpres.

In his speech, he also thanked the Romanian audience for their warm welcome and paid tribute to those who shaped his career.

“Madam mayor, Mr. president, citizens of Sibiu and of Romania, and all of you at home - the word of the day is ‘thank you.’ So, thank you. I want to thank the professional actors in Chicago who helped me become who I am, including my mother, Brian, and the actors I worked with in New York, as well as the incredible technicians I collaborated with in television and film,” the actor said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Sibiu)