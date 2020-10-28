Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romanian metal roofing producer Bilka diversifies with insulated panels line

28 October 2020
Romanian metal roofing manufacturer Bilka Steel, owned by local entrepreneur Horatiu Tepes, has continued investments this year and plans to inaugurate new production lines for thermal insulation panels and other profiles for use in industrial construction next year.

The company has invested EUR 5 million this year, part of a larger investment project started last year.

"This year, we continued the investments in line with the plans. The development project amounts to a total of over EUR 25 million," Horatiu Tepes said, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Deferring the investment projects would have put the company's future development at risk, he explained. Thus, the company has scheduled further investments in the next period.

"The investment plan for 2021 aims to complete the first stage in the development of the industrial construction products division, following which we will inaugurate the thermal insulation panels and other profiles for use in industrial construction, and we will start other investment stages to further develop the product range."

In the first nine months of 2020, Bilka Steel reported sales of RON 595 mln (EUR 122 mln), 20% higher than last year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bilka Steel)

07 September 2020
Business
Romanian group TeraPlast prepares EUR 20 mln investments to diversify production range
07 September 2020
Business
Romanian group TeraPlast prepares EUR 20 mln investments to diversify production range
