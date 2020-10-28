Romanian metal roofing producer Bilka diversifies with insulated panels line

Romanian metal roofing manufacturer Bilka Steel, owned by local entrepreneur Horatiu Tepes, has continued investments this year and plans to inaugurate new production lines for thermal insulation panels and other profiles for use in industrial construction next year.

The company has invested EUR 5 million this year, part of a larger investment project started last year.

"This year, we continued the investments in line with the plans. The development project amounts to a total of over EUR 25 million," Horatiu Tepes said, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Deferring the investment projects would have put the company's future development at risk, he explained. Thus, the company has scheduled further investments in the next period.

"The investment plan for 2021 aims to complete the first stage in the development of the industrial construction products division, following which we will inaugurate the thermal insulation panels and other profiles for use in industrial construction, and we will start other investment stages to further develop the product range."

In the first nine months of 2020, Bilka Steel reported sales of RON 595 mln (EUR 122 mln), 20% higher than last year.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bilka Steel)