Some 32 km of bicycle lanes on hold in Bucharest

Bicycle lanes with a length of 32 kilometres are waiting to be arranged in Bucharest, but they either have not received the building permits yet or have been put "on hold" due to the weather, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Bucharest City Hall is putting up a budget of almost RON 35 mln (EUR 7 mln) to extend the network of bike lanes in the capital by 32 kilometres.

The funding source is composed of the local budget and the transfer of some money from the state budget through a project financed by the Environmental Fund, and the Municipal Company SC Trustul de Clădiri Metropolitane SA, a company controlled by the municipality of Bucharest through the General Council, is responsible for the arrangement of these tracks.

The problem is, however, that the actual construction projects have not advanced because either they have not yet received the necessary permits or they have been stopped because of the weather, although the winter in the capital was mild.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)