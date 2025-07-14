Biking route over Romanian-Serbian border open over last July weekend

Cyclists will be able to cross the border between Romania and Serbia between July 26-28 on a 37-kilometer route that starts in Timișoara and follows the course of the Bega River to the Serbian border.

The Otelec border crossing point will allow the cyclists to cross the border. The bike path will be accessible between 8 AM and 8 PM, and only an identity document is required for crossing.

During the same period, the border can also be crossed via waterway.

The opening is part of a long-term policy. The Timiș County Council has requested the local Inspectorate of the Border Police to open a border point on the last weekend of each month, from March to October 2024. This will be operational for both the bike path set up along the Bega Canal and for boat traffic between Timișoara and Zrenjanin, at the Romanian-Serbian border.

Data on border crossings show that in March 679 people crossed the Romanian-Serbian border in this way, in April 647, in May 524, and in June 447 people, totaling so far 2,297 people.

The upcoming weekends scheduled for possible border crossing are August 24–25, September 20–21–22, September 28–29, October 26–27.

"The initiative launched by the Timiș County Council in collaboration with the Timișoara Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police supports sustainable transport and promotes the Bega Canal area as a green destination, open to tourists and internationally recognized," said Alin Nica, president of the Timiș County Council, cited in the press release.

As part of this project, the Timiș County Council is working with the Banat Water Basin Administration and the Zrenjanin City Hall.

(Photo source: Natallia Khlapushyna | Dreamstime.com)