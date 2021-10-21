Profile picture for user andreich
Only one bid for key section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania

21 October 2021
Out of six construction companies or consortia qualified in the competitive selection procedure for the most challenging section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway (Boita-Cornetu, 31.33km), only one submitted an offer by the deadline, Economica.net reported.

Only the association of Turkish companies Mapa and Cengiz have submitted an offer by October 20, 15:00, according to the public road company CNAIR.

In the first stage of the procedure, 11 bidders lined up, out of which in July, CNAIR selected six associations and companies.

Among them, companies active in the Romanian construction market: Aktor, Strabag, Astaldi, Pizarotti. None of them submitted an offer by October 20. Possibly, the companies did not want to place a bid in the absence of relevant details about the route of the section.

The Feasibility Study dates from 2008 and, for such a complex project, this can lead to unforeseen elements on the site. The estimated value of the contract is RON 4.63 bln (EUR 0.9 bln). The contractor is supposed to design the motorway section within 18 months and build it in 50 months. 

(Photo: Pexels)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Only one bid for key section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania

21 October 2021
