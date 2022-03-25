Romanian fibreglass mesh producer BICO takes over Moldovan peer Terra Impex

BICO Industries, the leading manufacturer of fibreglass mesh in Romania and part of the ROCA Industry construction materials holding, is expanding regionally by taking over Moldovan peer Terra Impex.

"This is an important moment after listing our holding on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and a strategic step by BICO Industries to significantly increase their production capacity. The goal of BICO for the next five years is to become one of the most important regional players by implementing an ambitious plan of direct investment in expanding the production capacity and product portfolio as well as in the team," said Liviu Stoleru, CEO of ROCA Industry.

BICO produces fibreglass mesh, used as reinforcement of buildings' external thermal insulation composite system.

Last year BICO Industries reported a turnover of RON 83.9 mln (+46% compared to 2020) and an EBITDA of RON 7.7 mln resulting in a 10% EBITDA margin. The company's shareholders are ROCA Industry (70%) and Mihai Bîrliba (30%).

BICO currently operates two production centres, one in Piatra Neamț, which manufactures fibreglass mesh and reinforcement for industrial products, and PVC/ aluminium corner pieces with fibreglass mesh, and one in Vaslui, which manufactures fibreglass mesh for thermal insulation systems.

(Opening photo: Adrian Butuc, CEO BICO Industries; photo source: the company)