Beyond bricks and mortar: Cătălin Chimir, founder of SENARIA, reveals the blueprint for smart development in Romania

Cătălin Chimir, founder and managing director of construction management company SENARIA, discusses the challenges and opportunities in Romania’s construction and real estate sectors and shares valuable insights on how to maximize project profitability and avoid common mistakes.

Despite a stable demand for development, the Romanian construction market remains fragile due to factors like labor shortages, material cost volatility, and bureaucratic hurdles. One of the biggest challenge? Labor shortages. "With only 450,000 active workers, we cannot meet the current demand," Cătălin Chimir points out, underscoring the complexity of the situation.

He also highlights how the integration of technology is becoming indispensable in the industry. SENARIA has been using digital tools like cloud-based platforms and advanced scheduling software to improve efficiency and reduce costs. “Digitalization is no longer optional - it’s a strategic necessity,” he stresses, reflecting his company’s commitment to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

From an investment perspective, Romania continues to be an attractive destination, particularly for logistics and industrial projects. Regions like Bihor, Arad, and Constanța show strong potential due to improved infrastructure and strategic locations. Despite the hurdles, Chimir believes the future remains promising for those who prioritize quality execution, energy efficiency, and adaptability to market shifts.

In terms of expansion, SENARIA is looking to deepen its footprint in industrial and infrastructure projects while remaining open to international growth when the right opportunities arise.

Read the full interview below:

What does the construction market in Romania look like at the moment? What are the main challenges that investors and developers face?

Cătălin Chimir: Romania’s construction market is in a fragile balance - there is a clear demand for development, but also a series of challenges slowing down rapid expansion. Material costs have stabilized but remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, while the removal of tax incentives in the construction sector has added further pressure on profit margins.

One of the biggest challenge? Labor shortages. With only 450,000 active workers in construction field, we cannot meet the current demand for all the local market projects. Moreover, the reconstruction of Ukraine will create fierce competition for resources - both human and material.

Another major obstacle is bureaucracy and fiscal unpredictability. Investors need stability, but frequent legislative changes make long-term planning difficult. That’s why, in this climate, the ones who will succeed are those who optimize costs, improve efficiency, and implement technology-driven solutions to maintain control over execution.

Inflation and construction material costs have increased significantly in recent years. How can companies in the industry adapt to remain competitive and build smartly?

Cătălin Chimir: In the current economic climate, marked by unpredictable price fluctuations and mounting operational pressures, the ability to adapt quickly has become a core competency. The companies that will remain relevant are not the ones waiting for conditions to stabilize, but those willing to act early, rethink their supply strategies, and embrace digital transformation as a long-term investment.

At SENARIA, we've made digitalization a central part of how we manage complexity and deliver efficiency. A recent example is our involvement in a technical due diligence audit for a retail development in Turda. By integrating dedicated software for construction management, we were able to conduct a deep analysis of legal compliance, technical risks, and capital expenditure requirements - cutting the evaluation time significantly while improving the quality of the findings.

But digital tools go far beyond audits. Today, our teams work with cloud-based platforms that centralize documentation, offering all stakeholders access to a single, real-time source of truth. We've also adopted advanced scheduling and execution-tracking software, which helps us anticipate bottlenecks, prevent material shortages, and maintain momentum on site.

This integrated approach not only reduces waste of materials - in one recent project, by as much as 6-8%, but also shortens delivery times proving that building smart isn’t just about cost-efficiency. It’s about better coordination, better decisions, and ultimately, better outcomes for clients.

As technology continues to evolve, construction companies must learn to evolve with it. Digitalization is no longer optional - it’s a strategic necessity. Those who invest in it with clarity and purpose will be the ones shaping the future of the built environment.

To what extent does Romania remain an attractive destination for real estate investments compared to other markets in the region? Which areas of the country are the most dynamic at the moment?

Cătălin Chimir: Romania remains attractive, but it’s no longer an easy market. Investors are making more calculated decisions, focusing on predictability and sustainability. We see growing interest in industrial and logistics sectors - Bihor, Arad, Timis, Iasi, even Pitesti, while Bucharest remains the key hub for also office and premium residential developments.

At the same time, Constanța is emerging as a strategic hub due to its port infrastructure and expanding warehouse projects. Bucharest obviously remains the biggest draw, though residential projects there have encountered snags with permits and other red tape. Meanwhile, investors are finding that mid-sized cities offer lower overheads, smoother administration, and enough demand to justify high-quality developments.

We recently finalized couple of industrial projects in Vâlcea and Brașov and currently have some others outside metropolitan Bucharest area that confirm the dynamic.

Market dynamics are shifting year by year. In the past, investors were looking for cheap land and fast construction, but step by step we see a focus on execution quality, energy efficiency, and adaptability to future needs.

Romania still presents compelling returns, especially in comparison to other Central and Eastern European markets, partly due to relatively affordable land prices and material cost prices and also sustained demand for modern, well-located buildings.

Road infrastructure is also improving, which makes the country more appealing to manufacturing and logistics companies looking for cost-effective bases close to major transport links.

What are the most common mistakes investors make when developing a project, and how can effective management prevent them?

Cătălin Chimir: One of the most frequent mistakes investors make, in my opinion, is underestimating the real budget of a project. Initial costs may seem attractive, but without a detailed risk analysis, unforeseen expenses can destabilize the entire plan.

Another issue is neglecting site management. Having a good general contractor is a good start but without disciplined management that uses clear systems for controlling execution, you lose money and time. We’ve had cases where, by simply reorganizing site logistics, we reduced material waste by 5-8%.

Our extended experience shows that the best investors understand that a successful project is not just measured in square meters but also in operational efficiency.

When talking about a successful real estate investment, what are the main strategies for cost optimization and maximizing profitability?

Cătălin Chimir: Besides cost optimization and profitability, you’ll want to align what you’re building with genuine market needs. Whether it’s green features in an office building or a specific unit mix in a residential complex, creating a product that directly answers market demand is the best way to protect your bottom line. Timing is also key - starting or phasing a project in line with economic cycles or local labor availability can go a long way toward ensuring healthy returns.

A profitable investment starts at the planning stage. The choice of location is critical, but just as important is the project’s capability to change its destination with minimum investments. As the market is influenced by the social and political changes as much as economic challenges, investors must stay alert and flexible.

To optimize costs, you start by being realistic about your budget and market demand from day one. It’s essential to integrate value engineering into your design process so you’re not overspending on elements that don’t add genuine value.

On the execution side, negotiating long-term supplier contracts and leveraging technology to monitor costs can generate significant savings. We recently were involved in a project where, through a smart procurement system, we reduced time delivery shortage material and optimized the procurement in order to avoid costly delays.

How important is the integration of digital solutions in project management? How does technology help optimize budgets and delivery timelines?

Cătălin Chimir: It’s essential. Without digitalization, construction remains stuck in the past. Technology helps control budgets, reduce waste materials, and improve efficiency. When you have a system providing real-time updates on deliveries, material consumption, and project progress, you gain a significant competitive edge.

Technology has shifted from being a “nice to have” to being absolutely critical for modern construction projects. With tools like Building Information Modeling, you can identify potential design clash incidents/conflicts before construction begins, which cuts down on rework. Then, real-time dashboards let you keep an eye on budgets and scheduling, so if a problem comes up, you can pivot fast.

By reducing human error and speeding up communication among suppliers, architects, engineers, and contractors, digital solutions ultimately streamline timelines and keep costs from spiraling. In a market where every day of delay comes with a price tag, that’s a huge advantage.

From the perspective of a real estate development expert, where do you see the best opportunities at present: in the industrial or residential sector?

Cătălin Chimir: Industrial and logistics have the most potential, in my opinion and based on the past two years’ experience. The rise of e-commerce, the relocation of production to Europe due to pandemic, and Ukraine’s reconstruction will drive demand for warehouses and industrial facilities. The residential sector is still active, but much more dependent on economic stability and buyers’ access to financing.

Expanding these ideas… The industrial sector, especially in logistics, continues to perform strongly because of e-commerce growth and improving road infrastructure. It offers relatively stable returns over the long haul, which can be reassuring to investors looking for something dependable. Residential, on the other hand, remains in demand so long as you pick the right location and type of product. In Bucharest, though, new residential projects still face administrative roadblocks, so investors and developers need a lot of patience and strong boots on the ground expertise.

That said, secondary cities where the permitting process is smoother and land is cheaper have become good bets. It really depends on your risk tolerance and the niche you want to target: industrial is stable and in constant demand, while residential can deliver high returns if you get the formula and location right. For example, last year we completed an interesting project in Constanța that generates passive incomes for the stakeholders, as the residential development was since the beginning orientated towards high profile rentals.

How do the challenges and management strategies differ for an industrial project, such as the expansion of a factory, compared to a residential or infrastructure project?

Cătălin Chimir: Each type of project comes with its own set of specific challenges and requires a tailored approach in terms of planning, execution, and stakeholder coordination. In industrial projects, the focus is primarily on optimizing operational flows and ensuring logistical efficiency. These spaces are often large and highly flexible, but the real complexity lies in the production technologies that must be seamlessly integrated into the building. The facility must support continuous operations without disruptions, which means everything - from layout to utilities - has to be precisely coordinated with the production process. Moreover, delivery timelines are critical. Any delay can directly impact the client's ability to start production, leading to significant financial losses.

In residential projects, the priorities shift. Here, it’s more about design quality, integration with existing infrastructure, and alignment with market demand. A successful residential development must offer not just living space, but also accessibility, nearby amenities, and a strong balance between cost and perceived value. It’s less about operational efficiency and more about how well the project resonates with the end users.

Infrastructure projects, on the other hand, often face the biggest hurdles in terms of bureaucracy and financing. They are typically dependent on public funding or public-private partnerships, and the pace of development is heavily influenced by administrative approvals, permitting processes, and regulatory compliance.

From my experience, while each category demands a different management strategy, the fundamentals remain the same: robust planning, early identification of risks, and strong communication across all phases of the project. These are the pillars that ensure budgets are respected, timelines are met, and expectations are aligned—regardless of the sector.

What are the main trends in the development of logistics and industrial parks in Romania? Will this growth continue in the coming years?

Cătălin Chimir: The trend is clear: more modern logistics spaces, more automation. Companies are seeking facilities adapted to new technologies and with high energy efficiency. The demand for warehouses and logistics hubs will continue to grow due to the shift in supply chains, requiring more local storage and distribution centers and increased automation and robotics, which require modernized industrial spaces.

Logistics and industrial parks in Romania are leaning toward flexible designs that accommodate everything from warehousing to light manufacturing. Eco-friendly buildings and energy-efficient systems are getting more attention now, partly because tenants and investors alike are becoming more conscious of their carbon footprint and international regulations demand so also.

Given Romania’s strategic location and the fact that its land costs are still lower compared to Western Europe, this growth looks set to carry on. As the country continues to invest in road infrastructure and upgrades especially based on EU funding - Romania stands to become an even bigger hub for companies looking for a place to establish or relocate their operations.

What are Senaria's long-term objectives? Do you plan to expand into international markets?

Cătălin Chimir: SENARIA’s long-term focus is on expanding our footprint in industrial and technically complex projects, where our expertise in project and construction management adds the most value. Over the past year, we’ve successfully delivered industrial developments in which we’ve taken on the role of general contractor, a natural progression of our capabilities and market positioning.

With a solid track record in cost control, risk management, and meeting tight execution timelines, our near-term goal is to deepen our involvement in retail, industrial, and infrastructure projects -especially as Romania continues to invest in connectivity and logistics, opening new opportunities for smart development.

While our current efforts are focused on the local market, we remain open to international expansion, provided that the opportunity aligns with our skill set and strategic direction. We believe that strong partnerships - whether with investors, developers, or institutional clients - will be key in that evolution.

In the meantime, our priority is to continue strengthening our domestic portfolio, growing our in-house capabilities, and maintaining the agility and discipline that allow us to adapt quickly to shifting market dynamics.

*This interview was edited by Romania Insider for SENARIA.