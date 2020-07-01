Big hospital in Bucharest dismisses its head of surgery after burned patient scandal

The management of the Floreasca Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, one of the biggest in Romania’s capital, has decided to dismiss its head of surgery, doctor Mircea Beuran, after one of his patients was burned during surgery, the Health Ministry announced on Monday, January 6.

Meanwhile, the hospital and the team that performed the surgery, were fined RON 30,000 (EUR 6,300) by the Public Health Department.

The incident was caused by a human error and surgeon Mircea Beuran broke 10 of the 33 obligations included in the management contract of the Surgery Unit at the Floreasca Hospital, according to a report provided by the hospital’s management to the Health Ministry, following the scandal.

The ministry also said it would present on Tuesday the conclusions of its own report in this case.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban also said on Monday that the manager of the Floreasca Hospital should not consider he has dodged responsibility by dismissing the head of surgery.

Meanwhile, 25 doctors from the Floreasca Hospital said on Monday that they would go on strike to protest the sanctions against doctor Beuran, Digi24.ro reported. They say it’s regrettable that the decisions were taken before the investigation was completed.

A 66-year old woman, operated on December 22 by a team coordinated by doctor Mircea Beuran, went on fire during surgery and suffered burns on 40% of her body. She died one week later. The case became public six days after the surgery took place.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective Dreamstime.com)

