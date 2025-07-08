Tech company Betfair Romania Development announces new GM

Betfair Romania Development, one of the largest technology companies in the local market, appointed Radu Miclăuș as the new General Manager, starting this month. He takes over the leadership role from Ioana Popa, who has been promoted to Group Director Flutter Hubs, now being responsible for coordinating the activities of Flutter Entertainment hubs in Cluj, Porto, Sofia, and Hyderabad.

Miclăuș takes over the leadership of the Cluj team at a time when the company is solidifying its status as a top employer in the IT industry, while accelerating the pace of innovation and digital transformation.

With an extended professional background, Radu Miclăuș is a strategic choice for the sustainable growth of the Cluj-based company. Familiar with the Betfair Romania Development team, having previously been part of it, the new General Manager brings an infusion of external perspectives gained during his time in executive positions in other IT companies.

The main objectives of the new General Manager are to strengthen the position of the Cluj hub as a driver of innovation and operational excellence within a business that generated USD 14 billion in revenue in 2024, aligned with the global business mission of creating safe, responsible, and scalable digital experiences for over 14 million average monthly customers, the company said.

Radu Miclăuș will work closely with Ioana Popa, the first person from the Romanian office to be promoted to a Group Director position within the group.

(Photo source: Betfair Romania Development)