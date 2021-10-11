Italian group Beltrame interested in assets of bankrupt steel company COS Targoviste

Representatives of the Italian group Beltrame, which owns Donalam Călărași steel plant in Romania, inspected Târgoviște Special Steel Plant (COS, under bankruptcy) with the view of bidding for the core assets of the company, announced the leader of the Wallachia trade union at COS, Nicolae Dragodănescu.

"Beltrame Group representatives came to Târgoviște to check the condition of the equipment in COS Târgoviște, with the intention of making an offer to take over the plant. Thanks to colleagues who came to lend a hand and started the equipment. All the core equipment is in place and in order," he said, quoted by Profit.ro.

Beltrame announced in July plans to build from scratch a plant to produce rebar and rolled wire in Romania. The investment is estimated at EUR 300 mln and includes the construction of a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of 100 MW.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

