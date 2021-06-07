Beltrame Group ponders EUR 300 mln ‘green’ rebar plant in Romania

AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, announced a project to invest EUR 300 mln in an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania.

Notably, the sole rebar producer in Romania, COS Targoviste, saw its recovery plan drafted under insolvency rejected by the court and is likely to go bankrupt.

Beltrame’s project will include a greenfield steel and rolling mill and a 100MWp PV park. The plant will have a production capacity of approximately 600,000 tons per year.

In the construction sector, the internal use of rebar and wire rod amounts to about 1.4 - 1.5 mln tons per year. This is expected to increase over the next 10 years, mainly due to the Government investing in public infrastructure.

Currently, Beltrame is considering several locations for its project.

This will be the first steel mill greenfield project in Europe in decades and will create a new benchmark for the steel industry in reducing pollutant emissions.

In Romania, Beltrame Group owns the steel plant Donalam, specialized in the production of hot-rolled steel bars and special steels, with uses in various industries, from oil and gas, automotive, large mechanical and hydraulic equipment, to agricultural machinery and equipment.

(Photo source: the company)