Business

Western Romania: Beliş-Fântânele complex in Cluj County to reopen under Hampton by Hilton brand in 2026

30 September 2024

The Beliş-Fântânele complex in Cluj County, which covers six hectares, will reopen under the Hampton by Hilton brand in 2026, following a one-year delay and a EUR 20 million investment.

The planned opening will take place after a collaboration between the Transilvania Trek group, part of UNITA Turism group, and the international brand. The partnership was announced last year. Back then, project representatives estimated the opening date to be 2025. 

"Considering that the entire complex covers six hectares, the renovation/redevelopment works are much more extensive. At this moment, we are finalizing the resort's concept, with various functions targeting multiple market segments," said Andreea Blaj, general manager of Transilvania Trek, cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The hotel was built in 1974 after the completion of the Fântânele dam. The property includes two buildings, two restaurants, and three villas. After the reopening, the hotel will have a total of 70 rooms.

The Beliş – Fântânele lake, from which the complex takes its name, is an artificial reservoir located at the meeting place of the Gilău Mountains, the Vlădeasa Mountains, and Muntele Mare. It covers an area of 9.8 square kilometers and has a length of 13 kilometers, situated at an altitude of 990 meters.



(Photo source: Antal Tiberiu Alexandru/ Dreamstime)

The Beliş-Fântânele complex in Cluj County, which covers six hectares, will reopen under the Hampton by Hilton brand in 2026, following a one-year delay and a EUR 20 million investment.

The planned opening will take place after a collaboration between the Transilvania Trek group, part of UNITA Turism group, and the international brand. The partnership was announced last year. Back then, project representatives estimated the opening date to be 2025. 

"Considering that the entire complex covers six hectares, the renovation/redevelopment works are much more extensive. At this moment, we are finalizing the resort's concept, with various functions targeting multiple market segments," said Andreea Blaj, general manager of Transilvania Trek, cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The hotel was built in 1974 after the completion of the Fântânele dam. The property includes two buildings, two restaurants, and three villas. After the reopening, the hotel will have a total of 70 rooms.

The Beliş – Fântânele lake, from which the complex takes its name, is an artificial reservoir located at the meeting place of the Gilău Mountains, the Vlădeasa Mountains, and Muntele Mare. It covers an area of 9.8 square kilometers and has a length of 13 kilometers, situated at an altitude of 990 meters.



(Photo source: Antal Tiberiu Alexandru/ Dreamstime)





