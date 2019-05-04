Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 09:12
Business
Belgium HR firm takes 20% stake in Romanian AI recruiting startup
05 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

House of HR, a group of companies active in the field of human resource services in Belgium with EUR 1.8 billion in revenues, took over 20% of Romanian company Happy Recruiter, a tech startup that has developed a robotization system in the recruiting area, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Happy Recruiter is a technology company founded last year in Targu Mures by seven local entrepreneurs who have created robot Dora, a platform that uses artificial intelligence to act as a recruiter in the social media environment.

"We want to become the most important recruitment robot in the world over the next five years. It is a good time to implement the technology in recruiting because on the one hand it substitutes the routine work of the recruiter and on the other hand it helps candidates find a job more easily," said Călin Ştefănescu, one of the co-founders of Happy Recruiter.

The Dora robot was launched in March last year and generated revenue of EUR 260,000 and EUR 60,000 profit in the first year of implementation. For this year, the founders are targeting EUR 1 million in revenues.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/05/2019 - 09:12
Business
Belgium HR firm takes 20% stake in Romanian AI recruiting startup
05 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

House of HR, a group of companies active in the field of human resource services in Belgium with EUR 1.8 billion in revenues, took over 20% of Romanian company Happy Recruiter, a tech startup that has developed a robotization system in the recruiting area, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Happy Recruiter is a technology company founded last year in Targu Mures by seven local entrepreneurs who have created robot Dora, a platform that uses artificial intelligence to act as a recruiter in the social media environment.

"We want to become the most important recruitment robot in the world over the next five years. It is a good time to implement the technology in recruiting because on the one hand it substitutes the routine work of the recruiter and on the other hand it helps candidates find a job more easily," said Călin Ştefănescu, one of the co-founders of Happy Recruiter.

The Dora robot was launched in March last year and generated revenue of EUR 260,000 and EUR 60,000 profit in the first year of implementation. For this year, the founders are targeting EUR 1 million in revenues.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us