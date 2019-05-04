Belgium HR firm takes 20% stake in Romanian AI recruiting startup

House of HR, a group of companies active in the field of human resource services in Belgium with EUR 1.8 billion in revenues, took over 20% of Romanian company Happy Recruiter, a tech startup that has developed a robotization system in the recruiting area, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Happy Recruiter is a technology company founded last year in Targu Mures by seven local entrepreneurs who have created robot Dora, a platform that uses artificial intelligence to act as a recruiter in the social media environment.

"We want to become the most important recruitment robot in the world over the next five years. It is a good time to implement the technology in recruiting because on the one hand it substitutes the routine work of the recruiter and on the other hand it helps candidates find a job more easily," said Călin Ştefănescu, one of the co-founders of Happy Recruiter.

The Dora robot was launched in March last year and generated revenue of EUR 260,000 and EUR 60,000 profit in the first year of implementation. For this year, the founders are targeting EUR 1 million in revenues.

