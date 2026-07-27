Central Romania: Bear chased for two hours through Sibiu’s central neighborhoods

A bear was tranquilized and captured by specialized teams on Monday, July 27, after a two-hour chase through central areas of the city of Sibiu. The animal and intervention teams ran through several neighborhoods until the former was cornered, according to local news outlet Turnul Sfatului.

The first alert regarding the presence of the bear was issued at 4:55 AM, when a 112 emergency call reported the presence of the wild animal on General Vasile Milea Boulevard. The authorities immediately issued a warning message, recommending that residents remain indoors and avoid any contact with the animal.

The bear quickly crossed the central area and headed toward the Hipodrom neighborhood. Around 05:20 AM, it entered the courtyard of the "Andrei Șaguna" Pedagogical College. For more than an hour, the animal was monitored by Gendarmerie and SMURD crews while it desperately tried to find a way out, even attempting to dig under the school's fence.

Although a hunter was also present at the scene, prepared to neutralize the bear by shooting it if public safety had been directly threatened, the authorities decided to first attempt immobilization by tranquilization. After several attempts, the intervention team managed to secure the area and administer the tranquilizer.

At 06:45 AM, Sibiu City Hall announced that the mission had been completed, with the animal immobilized without any casualties or major material damage. The bear will be relocated to a mountain area.

Romania is home to a large population of brown bears. According to preliminary results from an April 2025 study by the Ministry of Environment, the country’s brown bear population is estimated at between 10,419 and 12,770 animals. In this context, bear sightings are not uncommon in mountain areas in Romania, even near major cities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fernbach Antal|Dreamstime.com)