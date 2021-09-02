Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/02/2021 - 08:34
Business

BDO launches recruitment program in Romania

02 September 2021
Financial consulting and audit company BDO Romania will run its BDO Academy recruitment program nationwide between September 1 and September 12, 2021, with the goal of attracting 60 candidates.

The candidates will then go through a training program after which the company hopes to hire 20 of them.

“We are launching this comprehensive recruitment program at the national level, because we pay close attention to human resources within our company, and we would like to attract capable young people in our team, eager to prepare for a career in auditing,” said Dan Apostol, BDO Romania Partner.

The recruitment program will be available exclusively online and addresses all the young people, graduates of economic studies in the country.

Apart from the evidence of completing studies with economic profile, such as audit, accounting or finance, the eligible candidates must also be equipped with English communication, at least at an intermediate level.

BDO Romania currently has over 240 employees at its offices in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, Timisoara, Sibiu and Chisinau.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

