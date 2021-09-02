BDO launches recruitment program in Romania

Financial consulting and audit company BDO Romania will run its BDO Academy recruitment program nationwide between September 1 and September 12, 2021, with the goal of attracting 60 candidates.

The candidates will then go through a training program after which the company hopes to hire 20 of them.

“We are launching this comprehensive recruitment program at the national level, because we pay close attention to human resources within our company, and we would like to attract capable young people in our team, eager to prepare for a career in auditing,” said Dan Apostol, BDO Romania Partner.

The recruitment program will be available exclusively online and addresses all the young people, graduates of economic studies in the country.

Apart from the evidence of completing studies with economic profile, such as audit, accounting or finance, the eligible candidates must also be equipped with English communication, at least at an intermediate level.

BDO Romania currently has over 240 employees at its offices in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, Timisoara, Sibiu and Chisinau.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com