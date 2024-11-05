Romania’s BCR launches P2P money transfers based on phone numbers

Banca Comercială Română (BCR), part of Erste Group, announced the launch for the first time in Europe of the Visa+ functionality, which simplifies and accelerates money transfers between people, allowing BCR customers to receive money in three currencies (RON, EUR, and USD), using only mobile phone numbers – as opposed to bank details such as IBAN code, name or card number needed as of now.

The Visa+ functionality is only available among Visa debit card holders, natural persons, who have activated this option.

Cards eligible for Visa+ use are Visa cards issued in RON, EUR, or USD, and transfers are available regardless of the financial institution that issued the card having international coverage.

Each phone number (alias) can be associated with only one card, which will be considered the primary card for all Visa+ money transfers. Users can change the aliases associated with their card directly from the banking application, including deleting them and creating new ones, ensuring that the information is always up to date.

