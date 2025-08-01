BCR Group posts 12% increase in net profit in first half of 2025, to EUR 294 million

BCR achieved a net profit of RON 1,473 million (EUR 294 million) in H1 2025, up by 12.0% against RON 1,314 million (EUR 264 million) in H1 2024, driven by improved operating result underpinned by advance in customer business.

The operating result improved by 11.9% to RON 2,084 million (EUR 417 million) in H1 2025, from RON 1.862 million (EUR 374 million) in H1 2024, on the back of a strong increase in operating income, partly offset by an increase in operating expenses.

The net interest income increased by 12.9% to RON 2,370 million (EUR 474 million) in H1 2025, from RON 2,099 million (EUR 422 million) in H1 2024, driven by higher business volumes.

The net fee and commission income improved by 4.3% to RON 548 million (EUR 109 million) in H1 2025, from RON 525 million (EUR 106 million) in H1 2024, driven by higher transactional business, lending, and insurance activity.

The net trading & FV result increased by 9.0% to RON 276 million (EUR 55 million) in H1 2025, from RON 253 million (EUR 51 million) in H1 2024.

The operating income increased by 10.8% to RON 3,215 million (EUR 643 million) in H1 2025, from RON 2,902 million (EUR 583 million) in H1 2024, driven by all three major income components.

The general administrative expenses reached RON 1,131 million (EUR 226 million) in H1 2025, up by 8.7% in comparison to RON 1,041 million (EUR 209 million) in H1 2024, on the back of higher IT costs to support strategic projects, together with higher personnel expenses.

As such, the cost-income ratio improved to 35.2% in H1 2025, versus 35.9% in H1 2024.

“In the first six months of the year, we focused on responsible financing, secure digital infrastructure, and real support where the economy needs capital and confidence. We continued investing in modernizing BCR’s platforms, in cybersecurity, and our ability to provide clients with clarity, efficiency, and solutions firmly grounded in reality. We support over 10,000 active companies with concrete economic impact and continuously strengthen our relationship with more than 3 million clients through advice, planning, and tools that help them maintain their financial health,” Sergiu Manea, CEO of BCR, said.

In the retail banking business, BCR generated total new loans to individuals and micro businesses of RON 9 billion in H1 2025. The stock of unsecured consumer loans (including credit cards and overdrafts) increased by 27.5% yoy. At the same time, the stock of standard mortgage loans (Casa Mea) in local currency increased by 19.4% yoy, with Prima Casă loan portfolio impacted by declining demand.

In the corporate banking business, BCR approved new corporate loans of RON 7.5 billion in H1 2025, of which approximately 42% are aimed at investments.

(Photo: the company)

