Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 08:00
Business
Romania’s second biggest bank expects economic growth to ease to 2% in 2021
24 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's economy could advance by 3.5% this year and growth could slow down to 2% next year, said Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist at BCR, the country’s second biggest lender, in a meeting with the media.

“We expect 3.5% economic growth. Next year we will see a slowdown, which is due in particular to the expected efforts aimed at reducing the budget deficit to 3% of GDP. This is our scenario,” Dascalu said, according to 9am.ro.

The BCR economist also expects inflation to stay in the range targeted by Romania’s National Bank, namely 2.5% +/-1pp, in the next two years.

The BCR forecast indicates a budget deficit of 3.8% of GDP for this year and 3% of GDP next year.

The average exchange rate estimated by the bank for this year is RON 4.87 to EUR, while the local currency will weaken to RON 4.97 to EUR next year. The forecast also indicates a reduction of the monetary policy interest to 2% towards the end of 2021.

Dascalu mentioned that the financial markets are expecting early elections this year, and, if they take place, the yields on government securities could slightly decrease. Otherwise, if the early elections do not take place, the yields could go up, increasing the state’s borrowing costs.

The state budget for 2020 is built on an economic growth rate of 4.1%, a budget deficit of 3.59%, and an average inflation rate of 3.1%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 08:00
Business
Romania’s second biggest bank expects economic growth to ease to 2% in 2021
24 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's economy could advance by 3.5% this year and growth could slow down to 2% next year, said Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist at BCR, the country’s second biggest lender, in a meeting with the media.

“We expect 3.5% economic growth. Next year we will see a slowdown, which is due in particular to the expected efforts aimed at reducing the budget deficit to 3% of GDP. This is our scenario,” Dascalu said, according to 9am.ro.

The BCR economist also expects inflation to stay in the range targeted by Romania’s National Bank, namely 2.5% +/-1pp, in the next two years.

The BCR forecast indicates a budget deficit of 3.8% of GDP for this year and 3% of GDP next year.

The average exchange rate estimated by the bank for this year is RON 4.87 to EUR, while the local currency will weaken to RON 4.97 to EUR next year. The forecast also indicates a reduction of the monetary policy interest to 2% towards the end of 2021.

Dascalu mentioned that the financial markets are expecting early elections this year, and, if they take place, the yields on government securities could slightly decrease. Otherwise, if the early elections do not take place, the yields could go up, increasing the state’s borrowing costs.

The state budget for 2020 is built on an economic growth rate of 4.1%, a budget deficit of 3.59%, and an average inflation rate of 3.1%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 February 2020
Social
PM asks Romanians from Italian regions affected by coronavirus to avoid coming to the country
24 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Constitutional Court asks president to designate different PM
22 February 2020
Sports
Romania's Simona Halep wins tennis tournament in Dubai for the third time
20 February 2020
Social
Update: Mall in Bucharest evacuated after bomb threat
24 February 2020
Entertainment
Romanian movies to watch on Dragobete – the Romanian lovers’ day
20 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats will boycott vote on new Govt. to delay early elections
18 February 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian photo of the day: Romania seen from space
18 February 2020
Business
Startup meets corporation: Romanian entrepreneur shares how Facebook killed his project after paying USD 0.5 bln for it

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40