Business

BCR expects Romania's central bank to keep refinancing rate at 6.75%

10 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We expect the National bank of Romania (BNR) to keep the monetary policy interest rate unchanged at 6.75% at the January 10 board meeting," stated Ciprian Dascălu, chief economist of the largest Romanian financial group BCR, part of Austrian Erste Bank group, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Other analysts see a 25bp rate hike as more advisable. But an increase of 25bp would bring few benefits while being somewhat against the recent de facto relaxation of liquidity conditions, he argued.

In 2022, BNR increased the key interest rate 8 times, up to 6.75%, from 1.75% at the end of 2021, to fight the inflation that exceeded 16% y/y – the highest value in Romania in two decades.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

BCR expects Romania's central bank to keep refinancing rate at 6.75%

10 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We expect the National bank of Romania (BNR) to keep the monetary policy interest rate unchanged at 6.75% at the January 10 board meeting," stated Ciprian Dascălu, chief economist of the largest Romanian financial group BCR, part of Austrian Erste Bank group, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Other analysts see a 25bp rate hike as more advisable. But an increase of 25bp would bring few benefits while being somewhat against the recent de facto relaxation of liquidity conditions, he argued.

In 2022, BNR increased the key interest rate 8 times, up to 6.75%, from 1.75% at the end of 2021, to fight the inflation that exceeded 16% y/y – the highest value in Romania in two decades.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest