15 June 2020
Eastern Romania: Astronomical Observatory in Bârlad gets telescope for solar observations
15 June 2020
The Astronomical Observatory of the Vasile Pârvan Museum in Bârlad, in northeastern Romania, will inaugurate at the end of this week its new telescope for solar observation.

It is “the largest and most modern telescope for solar observations owned by a public institution in the country,” the Observatory said in a press release. It will allow the public to visit the Observatory during the day.

The Lunt telescope has a 152 mm aperture and a 900 mm focal length. It is designed to allow the observation of prominences in the solar atmosphere and solar flares. It can also be used for taking photos of the solar surface.

The telescope was purchased with the help of a donation made by companies Vinicola Averești 2000 and Top Gel Prod S.R.L. Craiova.

It will be inaugurated on June 21, the day of a partial solar eclipse.

(Photo courtesy of Observatorul Astronomic al Muzeului „Vasile Pârvan”)

[email protected]

