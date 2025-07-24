Bank deposits in Romania shrink nominally in H1 amid shift to forex savings  

The stock of deposits in Romanian banks decreased by over RON 3 billion during the first half (H1) of 2025 to RON 629.2 billion at the end of June, while the plunge was steeper for local currency deposits; residents preferred foreign currency, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The stock of local currency deposits, some two-thirds of total, decreased by some RON 20 billion during H1 to RON 423.6 billion at the end of June, while the stock of deposits in foreign currency rose by RON 17 billion to RON 205.5 billion.

The annual growth rates for local versus foreign deposits also reflect the shift to forex savings: RON-denominated loans edged up by 2.9% y/y in June (+10.8% y/y in December) while the forex loans surged by 18.5% y/y (+9.6% y/y in December).

The stock of bank loans to private sector increased by 9.1% y/y to RON 436.9 billion (EUR 86 billion) at the end of June, with the loans denominated in local currency accounting for nearly 70% (RON 304.7 billion) rising above average by 10.0% y/y, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The annual growth rate eased from 9.7% y/y at end-May, but remains above the 8.9% y/y growth at the end of 2024.

The loans denominated in foreign currency (RON 132.2 billion), predominantly extended to companies and non-monetary financial institutions (RON 115.7 billion), increased by only 7%. However, this is a significant acceleration from 3.3% y/y at the end of December. At the same time, the loans extended in local currency decelerated from 11.5% y/y at the end of last year (to 10.0% y/y in June).

During June alone, the stock of bank loans expressed in local currency increased by RON 3.2 billion, while the stock of foreign currency loans rose by RON 2.0 billion. Out of the 1.5% m/m advance of the stock of foreign-denominated loans, a fifth (0.3%) was due to the appreciation of the euro against the local currency. At the same time, the stock of loans expressed in local currency rose by 1.1% m/m.

