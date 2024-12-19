 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Finance

OTP Bank Romania to merge with Banca Transilvania by end-February 2025

19 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Banca Transilvania have approved the merger with OTP Bank Romania during the December 18 Extraordinary General Meeting. The integration process, which began in August 2024, is set to conclude on February 28, 2025, when the two banks will officially merge.

Until the merger is finalized, both institutions will continue to operate independently, ensuring a seamless transition for OTP Bank Romania's clients, the companies said. 

February 28, 2025, marks the final day for OTP Bank Romania customers to use its products and services, as they will then transition to Banca Transilvania.

Horia Ciorcilă, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania, stated: "I thank our shareholders for their vote of confidence in the merger plan with OTP Bank Romania. This is BT's fastest integration, taking just seven months. The progress so far aligns with our ambitious plan, thanks to the collaboration of 750 team members from both banks, who have dedicated over 150,000 hours to specific projects. I trust the integration will proceed smoothly to completion, alongside BT's organic growth."

Banca Transilvania acquired OTP Bank Romania and its other Romanian subsidiaries earlier this year for EUR 347.5 million. The integration process has already seen its first milestone, with the merger of BT Leasing and OTP Leasing in early December 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Read next
Normal
Finance

OTP Bank Romania to merge with Banca Transilvania by end-February 2025

19 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Banca Transilvania have approved the merger with OTP Bank Romania during the December 18 Extraordinary General Meeting. The integration process, which began in August 2024, is set to conclude on February 28, 2025, when the two banks will officially merge.

Until the merger is finalized, both institutions will continue to operate independently, ensuring a seamless transition for OTP Bank Romania's clients, the companies said. 

February 28, 2025, marks the final day for OTP Bank Romania customers to use its products and services, as they will then transition to Banca Transilvania.

Horia Ciorcilă, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania, stated: "I thank our shareholders for their vote of confidence in the merger plan with OTP Bank Romania. This is BT's fastest integration, taking just seven months. The progress so far aligns with our ambitious plan, thanks to the collaboration of 750 team members from both banks, who have dedicated over 150,000 hours to specific projects. I trust the integration will proceed smoothly to completion, alongside BT's organic growth."

Banca Transilvania acquired OTP Bank Romania and its other Romanian subsidiaries earlier this year for EUR 347.5 million. The integration process has already seen its first milestone, with the merger of BT Leasing and OTP Leasing in early December 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2024
Transport
Wizz Air moves three Bucharest flights from Otopeni to Băneasa airport
19 December 2024
Politics
Marcel Ciolacu announces Social Democrats’ exit from talks on forming new government in Romania
19 December 2024
Energy
Romanian Nuclearelectrica signs EUR 1.9 bln contract for refurbishment of Cernavodă nuclear plant’s Unit 1
19 December 2024
M&A
Romanian businessman Dan Şucu takes over Genoa football club for EUR 45 mln
19 December 2024
M&A
Two investment funds take over 60% of Romania's 5 To Go coffee chain
18 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Study: Investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange became cautious in 2024
18 December 2024
Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals optimistic outlook for Romanian real estate market in 2025
18 December 2024
Politics
Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says