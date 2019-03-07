Mayor of city in northeastern Romania indicted for abuse of office

The mayor of Bacau, a large city in northeast Romania, Cosmin Necula, and former deputy mayor Dragoş Daniel Stefan were indicted by the prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for abuse of office, Hotnews.ro reported.

They are accused of persuading local councilors to approve a non-reimbursable grant of nearly RON 570,000 (EUR 120,000) for two non-profit associations, although they did not meet the requirements to get the grants.

According to DNA prosecutors, on May 10, 2017, mayor Cosmin Necula and deputy mayor Dragoş Daniel Stefan urged local councilors to adopt a decision in violation of the legislation.

Following the actions of the two, the Bacău City Hall ordered the financing of the projects submitted by two associations, although they ranked 12th and 20th respectively according to the score given by the technical commission, while projects with a higher score were rejected.

(Photo: Cosmin Necula Facebook Page)

