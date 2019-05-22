Rescued baby owl becomes Romanian faculty’s mascot

A professor at the Faculty of History at the Dunarea de Jos University in Galati, in Eastern Romania, found a baby owl under a car earlier this week, and the other professors and the students decided to adopt the bird and make it the faculty’s mascot, Mediafax reported.

The dean of the Faculty of History said the baby owl became a star of the institution, especially as the faculty’s logo is a yellow owl, the symbol of wisdom.

The Faculty of History announced on its Facebook page that a discussion with an ornithologist revealed that the baby bird is a long-eared owl. The institution also announced that the cute bird would be handed over to an animal care association.

At first, the faculty dean told Mediafax that the school secretary took the bird at home and that the students and the professors intend to give money for its food, and maybe bring the baby owl to school events.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Facultatea de Istorie, Filosofie si Teologie, UDJ Galati)