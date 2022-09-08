The fall edition of Baby Boom Show, the largest fair dedicated to expecting mothers and children up to the age of 7 will take place between September 8 and 11 at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest. Over 250 brands will offer special deals for their products during the event.

"This autumn's edition comes with over 250 brands of products for children and mothers-to-be, substantial promotions on strollers, car seats, furniture, children's clothing and footwear, furniture," the release states.

The fair will also feature a Baby Tech section with useful gadgets for parents. The devices can be used for the nutrition, transportation, and safety of the children.

The Activity Area, primarily dedicated to children, will have workshops in ballet, toymaking, face painting, in addition to raffles, and courses held by dental advisors.

The Baby Boom Show Super Raffle offers over 20 prizes such as an all-inclusive birth, stem cell kits, car seats, dental advice and essential products for mums and babies. State clinics will join private clinics in this edition of the event, offering super offers on birth and stem cell collection packages.

The first two days of the fair will also make courses on designated topics available to parents free of charge. Thursday is “Baby Safety Day,” while Friday is “Healthy Eating Day.” Other topics for the free courses will be chosen and presented over the weekend.

Parents can also benefit from defensive driving classes. The scenarios used in the classes will be experienced with the help of VR technology. The latest car seats and strollers will also be presented.

Entrance tickets cost RON 15 and can be bought at www.babyboomshow.ro, while children can enter free of charge.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baby Boom Show)