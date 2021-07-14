Babes-Bolyai University buys hotel in Cluj-Napoca for EUR 8.1 mln

The Faculty of Law of the Babes-Bolyai University purchased the Opera Plaza Hotel in Cluj-Napoca for RON 40 million (some EUR 8.1 million), according to real estate agency RE/MAX Romania, which brokered the deal. The hotel will become the Faculty of Law's new headquarters.

With an area of around 8,000 sqm, the property is one of the most imposing buildings in the historic area of Cluj-Napoca. It was the first five-star hotel put into operation in the city.

"Brokering the sale of Opera Plaza is, in fact, the largest transaction made by RE/MAX Romania to date, with a value of RON 40 million. At the same time, it is the largest transaction concluded in Cluj this year," the real estate agency said.

Negotiations lasted more than six months, including the period for obtaining the permits from the Ministry of Education and the Government's approval.

(Photo source: Facebook/Hotel Opera Plaza)