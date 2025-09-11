Real Estate

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment up 10% y/y to EUR 494 in Bucharest

11 September 2025

In September 2025, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Bucharest reached EUR 494, up 10.7% y/y, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar in partnership with the real estate consultancy firm SVN.

The highest rents are in Unirii-Victoriei area, with an average of EUR 581, while the lowest are in Crângasi neighbourhood (EUR 440). 

Compared to the average net salary in Bucharest, the average rent represents only 34%, significantly less than in the pandemic years.

The trend confirms the market's recovery after the pandemic years, but the pace remains more moderate compared to the evolution of salaries. The average net wage in Romania reached RON 1,100 in July, 5.5% up y/y. 

While in the last three years the average net salary at the national level increased by 38%, rents advanced by 28%, which caused the share of rents in income to decrease significantly, the data compiled by ZF and SVN show.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ramis1707/Dreamstime.com)

In September 2025, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Bucharest reached EUR 494, up 10.7% y/y, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar in partnership with the real estate consultancy firm SVN.

The highest rents are in Unirii-Victoriei area, with an average of EUR 581, while the lowest are in Crângasi neighbourhood (EUR 440). 

Compared to the average net salary in Bucharest, the average rent represents only 34%, significantly less than in the pandemic years.

The trend confirms the market's recovery after the pandemic years, but the pace remains more moderate compared to the evolution of salaries. The average net wage in Romania reached RON 1,100 in July, 5.5% up y/y. 

While in the last three years the average net salary at the national level increased by 38%, rents advanced by 28%, which caused the share of rents in income to decrease significantly, the data compiled by ZF and SVN show.

