What’s the average duration of a failed marriage in Romania?

The average duration of a marriage that ends in divorce in Romania is close to 15 years, according to official data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) analyzed by Hotnews.ro.

There are about 30,000 divorces in Romania each year, about one every four minutes. Moreover, there is one divorce for each 4.6 new marriages.

The capital Bucharest and Ilfov county have the lowest average duration of marriages that end in divorce, of just over 13 years. Meanwhile, couples in Vaslui and Harghita counties stay together, on average, almost 17 years before they decide to officially end their marriage.

Most Romanian men divorce between 35 and 35 while most women divorce between 30 and 40.

(photo source: Pexels.com)