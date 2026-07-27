Car rental company Autonom lists bonds worth EUR 30 mln on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Autonom, one of the largest independent Romanian companies in the mobility solutions market, listed its third sustainability-linked bond issue, worth a total of EUR 30 million, on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, or BVB, on Monday, July 27.

The bond issue listed under the ticker AUT31E is made up of 300 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100,000 each, with a fixed interest rate of 5.97% payable annually. The bonds, set to mature in 2031, are unsecured. Nine institutional investors subscribed to the bond offer.

The funds will be used to achieve the sustainability objectives set out in the company's development strategy.

The bond issuance is structured under the Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, as the company continues to integrate ESG criteria into its growth strategy. Key ESG performance indicators tracked by Autonom include carbon emissions reduction and gender equality performance. The company aims to reduce the average carbon emissions of its operational passenger car fleet by 30% by 2028 and by 55% by 2030. Moreover, it aims to increase the share of women in management positions to 46% by 2030.

“The fact that the offer was oversubscribed highlights the growing investor interest in sustainable businesses. I congratulate the Autonom team for the consistency and clarity with which they pursue their goals. BVB remains a long-term partner and a steadfast supporter of the company's evolution," stated Remus Vulpescu, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“This new listing confirms that a Romanian entrepreneurial company can repeatedly rely on the capital market to meet its financing needs and integrate sustainability targets into its growth strategy. We would like to thank our investors for their trust and all the partners involved in this new successful listing,” stated Marius and Dan Ștefan, Co-Founders of Autonom.

The listing of the bond issue was carried out with the support of the consortium consisting of BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Banca Comercială Română, BT Capital Partners, Raiffeisen Bank, and UniCredit Bank as Co-Arrangers. Additionally, BRD – Groupe Société Générale represented Autonom for the admission to trading of the AUT31E bonds on the BVB Regulated Market.

Since 2021, Autonom has listed three consecutive sustainability-linked bond issues. The previous bond, AUT26E, valued at EUR 48 million and listed in 202, remains to this day the largest bond issuance by a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the local capital market, maturing in November this year. The third issuance, AUT29E, worth EUR 30 million, will mature in 2029. Before these listings, in 2019, Autonom listed its first bond issue, AUT24E, worth EUR 20 million, which was fully redeemed at maturity.

Autonom is a company with 100% Romanian capital, started in 2006 in Piatra Neamț, and is a top 3 player, by turnover, in the main sectors of activity: operational leasing and car rentals. The company offers modern mobility and financing solutions, including short- and medium-term rentals, operational leasing, chauffeur-driven transfers, temporary fleet rentals, fleet management services, roadside assistance, car wash services, and equipment rentals.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Autonom on Facebook)