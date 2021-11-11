Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Car parts trader Autonet builds EUR 30 mln warehouse in central Romania

11 November 2021
Autonet Group Holding kicked off works at a warehouse close to Turda, in Cluj County, a EUR 30 mln project part of a broader EUR 55 mln investment plan, Economica.net reported.

The plan also includes similar warehouses in Bucharest and Budapest. The project is aimed to streamline the supply and distribution of products to customers in the Central European region.

Each of the three warehouses will be equipped with robotic AutoStore storage modules. When it is put into use, the distribution center near Turda will become, along with those in Satu-Mare and Bucharest, one of the most important logistics hubs in Romania.

The new distribution center will be located on a plot of 11 hectares and will have a total area of ​​22,700 square meters and 49 loading/unloading gates.

Plans for another warehouse in Belgrade have been finalized, and the group is currently in the process of applying for building permits.

(Photo: Autonet-group.com)

