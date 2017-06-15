Autoliv opens new engineering center in eastern Romania city

The local subsidiary of the Swedish group Autoliv, a world leader in the production of automotive safety systems, will open an engineering center in the mixed-use complex Palas Iasi, in the center of Iasi, eastern Romania.

Autoliv has signed a partnership with local real estate developer Iulius, which owns the complex. The center will be located in the United Business Center (UBC), the office buildings of the Palace complex.

The partnership between the two firms began in Timisoara. At the beginning of this year, the local subsidiary of Autoliv relocated its engineering center in Timisoara to the first of the seven office buildings of the mixed-use project Openville, developed by Iulius.

The engineering center in Palas Iasi will become operational in the second part of this month. After the learning period supported by the colleagues in Timisoara, the Autoliv team in Iasi will develop its own projects. The engineers will mainly be developing software for state of the art Active Safety products, as well as for Passive Safety systems.

Autoliv Romania plans to reach over 200 employees in the Iasi center in the next two-three years.

Autoliv is one of the biggest international investors in the local automotive sector. The group has factories in Brasov, Prejmer, Lugoj, Sfantu Gheorghe, and Resita and engineering centers in Brasov and Timisoara.

