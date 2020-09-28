Profile picture for user andreich
Business
Swedish airbag producer Autoliv keeps hiring in Romania
28 September 2020
Automotive safety system maker Autoliv Romania, the local subsidiary of Swedish group Autoliv with global sales of more than USD 8.5 billion and 67,000 employees globally, currently has 100 jobs available for the factory in Brasov, according to information from the website of the County Agency for Employment - AJOFM Brasov.

The company is looking for 60 unskilled workers to assemble parts and 40 subassembly assemblers, according to data on the AJOFM Brasov website, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company's average number of employees decreased in 2019 by 822 people, reaching 8,581 people.

However, data on the company's website shows that Autoliv has approximately 10,000 employees in the six locations in Romania. Autoliv owns factories in Brasov, Lugoj, Sfantu Gheorghe, Resita, Onesti, and Rovinari, the latter opened last autumn.

In addition to the automotive components production units, the company also has engineering and development centers locally in Brasov, Iasi, Timisoara, a European IT skills center, and numerous support functions for Autoliv subsidiaries in Romania and Europe.

