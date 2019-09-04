Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel

A 48-year old Austrian businessman hanged himself on a road bridge near Buzau, in Eastern Romania on Monday, April 8. The investigators believe he did this extreme gesture after a fight with his Romanian girlfriend, who is 20 years younger than him. They were living together in Maracineni, a village near Buzau, and planned to get married in July, according to local media reports.

The man was born in Vienna and owned a cable factory in the Czech Republic as well as properties in Austria and Romania, according to sources familiar with the investigation quoted by News.ro.

The man apparently left a suitcase on the bridge containing several documents, including his identity papers, a will, and what appeared to be a suicide note in German.

The man’s name is Rudolf H., according to Adevarul.ro. He and his fiancée had a fight on Sunday evening when he left home, the same source reported.

