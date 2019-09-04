Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:02
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
09 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A 48-year old Austrian businessman hanged himself on a road bridge near Buzau, in Eastern Romania on Monday, April 8. The investigators believe he did this extreme gesture after a fight with his Romanian girlfriend, who is 20 years younger than him. They were living together in Maracineni, a village near Buzau, and planned to get married in July, according to local media reports.

The man was born in Vienna and owned a cable factory in the Czech Republic as well as properties in Austria and Romania, according to sources familiar with the investigation quoted by News.ro.

The man apparently left a suitcase on the bridge containing several documents, including his identity papers, a will, and what appeared to be a suicide note in German.

The man’s name is Rudolf H., according to Adevarul.ro. He and his fiancée had a fight on Sunday evening when he left home, the same source reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Stock photo from Shutterstock.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:02
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
09 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A 48-year old Austrian businessman hanged himself on a road bridge near Buzau, in Eastern Romania on Monday, April 8. The investigators believe he did this extreme gesture after a fight with his Romanian girlfriend, who is 20 years younger than him. They were living together in Maracineni, a village near Buzau, and planned to get married in July, according to local media reports.

The man was born in Vienna and owned a cable factory in the Czech Republic as well as properties in Austria and Romania, according to sources familiar with the investigation quoted by News.ro.

The man apparently left a suitcase on the bridge containing several documents, including his identity papers, a will, and what appeared to be a suicide note in German.

The man’s name is Rudolf H., according to Adevarul.ro. He and his fiancée had a fight on Sunday evening when he left home, the same source reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Stock photo from Shutterstock.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us