Romania’s opposition files multiple no-confidence motions against government

The Romanian main opposition party, the isolationist Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), has filed four separate no-confidence motions against the government for four of the draft laws that the executive promoted in Parliament for accelerated legislation without debate.

The debates on the no-confidence motion and the vote would take place on Sunday, September 7, after being read in front of the joint chambers on September 4, according to Digi24, citing the legislative body’s leading committee.

AUR accuses the ruling coalition of making use of its 70%+ majority in Parliament to silence transparent debates and “dictate laws as it pleases.”

The party also states that this motion denounces the negative impact of the measures imposed by the government on the economy and public health system. The measures fail to clear the target of eliminating clientelism from the market regulating bodies (ASF, ANCOM, ANRE) while largely preserving the political control over the public institutions, AUR claims.

In addition to filing the no-confidence motions, AUR has notified the Venice Commission and the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) about what it claims to be the government’s abuse of undemocratic practices, such as the legislation without debate in Parliament. The procedure was used by the government to legislate the first reform package and is being used for the second reform package as well.

Odds for the no-confidence motions to pass and overthrow the executive are slim, if any, as long as the ruling coalition parties have agreed on the five draft laws promoted.

The sixth draft law, on local public administration, was deferred for two weeks in order to gain support from all four political parties in the ruling coalition.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)