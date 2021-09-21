Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Auction for toughest section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway deferred

21 September 2021
The National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) in Romania extended the deadline for accepting offers under the tenders for the public procurement procedure Design and Execution related to Sibiu - Pitești motorway, Section 2 (Boița - Cornetu), until September 30, 2021, Profit.ro reported.

The section is the toughest of the entire motorway as it crosses the Carpathian mountains.

The extension was granted to give bidders enough time to examine the data supplied supplementarily, the company explained.

Former minister of transport Cătălin Drulă announced the deadline for September 20. On July 23, CNAIR published the list of the six candidates who qualified (out of 11 bidders) to continue the competitive procedures for selecting a contractor for the design and construction of Section 2 Boița - Cornetu of Sibiu - Pitești motorway.

(Photo: Pexels)

Business

Auction for toughest section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway deferred

21 September 2021
The National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) in Romania extended the deadline for accepting offers under the tenders for the public procurement procedure Design and Execution related to Sibiu - Pitești motorway, Section 2 (Boița - Cornetu), until September 30, 2021, Profit.ro reported.

The section is the toughest of the entire motorway as it crosses the Carpathian mountains.

The extension was granted to give bidders enough time to examine the data supplied supplementarily, the company explained.

Former minister of transport Cătălin Drulă announced the deadline for September 20. On July 23, CNAIR published the list of the six candidates who qualified (out of 11 bidders) to continue the competitive procedures for selecting a contractor for the design and construction of Section 2 Boița - Cornetu of Sibiu - Pitești motorway.

(Photo: Pexels)

