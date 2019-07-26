Romania Insider
Auchan to manage the shops within Petrom’s gas stations in Romania
26 July 2019
French retailer Auchan will manage the shops within the Petrom fuel stations as the two companies are negotiating a deal to expand the current pilot project, local Mediafax reported. 

Romania’s Competition Council announced on Thursday that it approved the takeover of the shops within the Petrom fuel stations by Auchan. However, oil and gas group OMV Petrom announced that there is no takeover but a partnership between the two groups. Thus, OMV Petrom will continue to own the physical locations and Auchan will operate the shops within these locations.

Auchan and Petrom announced at the beginning of this year that they planned to expand the partnership started in 2017 with a pilot-project that included the opening of MyAuchan proximity shops within 15 Petrom fuel stations. The shops offer a range of 3,000 products, both food and non-food.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Flickr/OMV Petrom)

