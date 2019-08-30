Local group launches Romania-made heavy-duty truck

Romanian ATP group, with operations in the automotive and transport sectors, announced the launch of a heavy-duty truck fully assembled in the northern Romania city of Baia Mare.

The truck sells under the Truston brand and can be equipped as a dump truck or concrete mixer.

ATP Trucks Automobile, a new company of the ATP Group, has already produced 10 such trucks and has sold three of them to clients in the country. The production capacity is 360 trucks per year.

The company says the main feature of its product is its sturdiness. The design ensures an increase resistance for the chassis, allowing the truck to transport loads higher by a third compared to the average on the market. The trucks are also equipped with transmission that allows them to access difficult terrain, according to the company. The engines are produced by Weichai, a leading producer of diesel engines of over 6 liters.

“Our presence of over 20 years on the market has offered us very good knowledge of our clients’ needs and demands. We believe Truston will make its mark on the Romanian market with its qualities and competitive price,” said Mircea Cirt, CEO and President of ATP Group.

The group also has operations in automotive production and distribution, car dealership, and domestic and international road transport.

Romania also produces trucks at the Roman Brasov factory.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

