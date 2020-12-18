Romanian industry associations ask more EU funds for home insulation projects

A group of associations representing companies in the thermal insulation industry asked the would-be new Government to more than triple the funds earmarked for projects aimed at upgrading residential buildings' energy efficiency under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The associations ask for EUR 4 bln funds for this segment, up from EUR 1.2 billion allotted by the Liberal Government. They argue that the sum represents 36% of the EUR 11.3 bln earmarked by Romania under PNRR for measures to mitigate climate change, whereas 35% is also the share of the CO2 produced by homes (heating, electricity) in total CO2 emissions in Europe.

The associations also argue that Romania plans to spend less on homes' insulation compared to other EU countries, citing the case of Bulgaria, which will allot EUR 1.5 bln for a population that is three times smaller.

"According to the obligations assumed by the National Renewal Strategy, Romania will have to invest around EUR 13 bln in improving the buildings' energy efficiency by 2030 to achieve its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to a climate-neutral economy. It is a natural goal to use at least EUR 4 bln of the funds made available through PNRR to cover part of the necessary investment," reads the letter signed by the associations.

This month, the European Commission asked Romania and 12 other member states to submit national long-term renovation strategies for buildings' energy performance.

(Photo source: Lightkeeper/Dreamstime.com)