ASSIST Software is part of a European project that aims to bring maritime CO₂ emissions to zero by 2045

ASSIST Software, a Romanian leader in digital transformation, is participating in the TwinShip project, a landmark EU-funded initiative designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions considerably in the maritime industry. Supported by Horizon Europe, TwinShip unites industry leaders, academic institutions, and tech experts to leverage cutting-edge digital twin technology to drastically reduce the seafaring sector's carbon footprint and steer toward net-zero emissions by 2045.

Pioneering Green Tech Through Digital Twin Technology

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the maritime industry currently accounts for around 3% of global CO₂ emissions. Projections indicate a need for significant environmental intervention to meet international sustainability targets. The TwinShip project aims to address this using digital twin technology.

"A digital twin is a virtual representation of a physical entity, such as a ship. The technology allows real-time data monitoring, scenario testing, and performance optimization by replicating exact environments and situations without disrupting the industry or processes it mirrors," says Adrian Onu, ASSIST Software's Chief Operating Officer.

In TwinShip, ASSIST Software plays a role by deploying its experience in digital twin technology, AI, and machine learning to create advanced tools that support improvements. By simulating entire vessels and optimizing routes, the system will help reduce fuel consumption and emissions. These digital twin systems can guide operational choices, including route planning and fuel management, to minimize environmental impact while enhancing efficiency.

TwinShip's Ambitious Environmental Goals

TwinShip's objectives align with the International Maritime Organization's commitment regarding emissions. With intermediate targets aiming at reducing emissions by 30-40% by 2030, the project's ultimate goal is to reach net zero by 2045.

The consortium that will drive the project's digital transformation goals by creating a platform capable of handling vast amounts of data is led by The Artic University of Norway. Alongside it, organizations and companies such as SINTEF, Wärtsilä, Institute of Communication & Computer Systems as a part of the National Technical University of Athens, American Bureau of Shipping, Grimaldi, Stena Line, Stena Teknik, ASSIST Software, Knud E. Hansen, Fundación Valenciaport, UBITECH, 52°North Spatial Information Research GmbH and bound4blue are committed to fulfilling the project’s ambitious objectives through their unique expertise.

Photo: Stena Line

Professor, researcher and project coordinator Lokukaluge Prasad Perera declared in an interview for The Artic University of Norway that the goals set are ambitious. "But I firmly believe that when academia and industry work closely together, we achieve good results quickly. And that's why the EU believes in us,” he followed.

As part of an Innovation Call, Horizon Europe, the EU's research program, granted TwinShip €7.7 million over a span of three years. To secure this funding, the project had to prove its practical value in real-world settings and show potential for rapid market entry.

Romania Taking on Challenges in Digital Twin Integration

Digital twin technology holds the potential to revolutionize industries. However, its adoption has been gradual due to challenges such as data management, cybersecurity, and integration costs. McKinsey and Deloitte's reports discuss these challenges, highlighting the complexities industries face as they attempt to leverage digital twin capabilities.

TwinShip confronts barriers by developing a secure, data-rich platform with domain-specific AI tools. ASSIST Software's extensive experience in digital twin technology, gained from projects across various industries, positions the team to address this task with an already-built know-how. ASSIST’s role could be considered an opportunity to underscore Romania's growing influence in European green technology and innovation, highlighting the country's capability to deliver impactful digital solutions internationally.

"Digital twins and AI represent pathways to a sustainable, efficient future," says Irina Petrariu, Vice President of Research and Machine Learning Specialist at ASSIST Software. "We're proud to be a part of projects like TwinShip, where digital innovation meets environmental responsibility. Projects like this show the world how Machine Learning and AI can be used to address high-priority global issues."

A Company's Global Transformative Potential

TwinShip isn’t ASSIST Software’s first maritime project, the Seaplify platform is growing more each day by connecting maritime companies with the right talent. The app offers seafarers a place for their online community where they can empower each other, get answers, learn and ultimately discover their perfect employer.

However, as much as ASSIST is already familiar with the maritime industry through projects like Seaplify or Everyfish, Twinship offers a compelling case for the transformative potential of digital twin technology. The project's success could pave the way for similar digital twin integrations across industries, reinforcing the role of data-driven strategies in tackling climate change.

ASSIST Software's participation in TwinShip signifies a major step forward, proving that Romanian tech expertise can be a formidable force in the global pursuit of sustainability.

Alongside a prestigious consortium of industry leaders and research institutions dedicated to advancing sustainability in the maritime sector, ASSIST Software is poised to make significant strides toward a more sustainable future.

For more information about TwinShip and other projects, industry leaders are encouraged to visit the ASSIST Software website.

The Twinship Project is funded by the Horizon program of the European Union and submitted under the HORIZON-CL5-2024-D5-01 call for proposals, with project ID 101192583.

*This is a Press release.