ASSIST Software opens first international office in Augsburg

ASSIST Software, a Romanian leader in custom software and artificial intelligence, has officially opened its first international office in Augsburg, Germany. The decision marks a historic milestone for the Suceava-based company, transforming its European presence and aligning its strategy with one of the continent's most dynamic technology markets.

Why Germany? Is it Europe's AI Powerhouse?

The choice of Germany reflects both opportunity and necessity. Europe's largest economy is investing heavily in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. According to German Trade & Invest, the national AI market is projected to exceed €30 billion by 2030, with more than 70% of companies planning to adopt AI solutions across industries.

Germany's Mittelstand, the backbone of its economy, comprising over 3.5 million SMEs, faces mounting pressure to digitalize. Yet adoption remains cautious, creating an opening for companies like ASSIST Software that specialize in practical, cost-efficient AI solutions.

"Germany offers us the right ecosystem at the right time," said Tudor Andronic, General Manager of ASSIST Software GmbH. "It is a market where innovation and tradition meet, and companies need partners who bring technical expertise and the agility to deliver value quickly."

The Innovation Trail From Suceava to Bavaria

ASSIST Software has grown from a small Romanian startup into a global player with over 450 engineers and clients in more than 15 countries. Its expertise spans AI development, digital twins, process automation, and cloud-native solutions, supported by long-standing collaborations with European research programs such as Horizon Europe.

The Augsburg office is the company's first venture beyond Romania's borders. For co-founder Gheorghe David, the move symbolizes both recognition and ambition. "It is proof that talent and innovation nurtured in Suceava can stand alongside Europe's most competitive firms. This is the next step in proving Romanian IT is innovative, with global impact."

The Implications of the Official Launch at the Augsburg Technology Center

The opening ceremony on September 26 was hosted at the Augsburg Technology Center (TZA), a hub for applied innovation. The event gathered local officials, business leaders, and academics, signaling the strategic importance of the new office.

Wolfgang Hehl, TZA Director, welcomed ASSIST as part of Augsburg's innovation ecosystem. Dr. Wolfgang Hübschle, Head of Economic Affairs for the City of Augsburg, and Herwig Leiter, representing the district's economic development office, stressed the significance of attracting international tech firms to Bavaria.

From ASSIST's side, Gheorghe David and Tudor Andronic outlined the company's European vision, while software and AI experts presented solutions ranging from predictive AI to EU-funded digital projects.

ASSIST Software's Partners Present at the Event

One of ASSIST Software's defining strengths is its close cooperation with academia. At the Augsburg event, Professor Ștefan Purici and Professor Radu-Daniel Vatavu from Ștefan cel Mare University of Suceava highlighted joint research initiatives in AI-driven accessibility and digital transformation.

The role of cross-border partnerships was further emphasized in a panel discussion with German business leaders, including Rüdiger Fromm (Paletten Gigant GmbH), Georg Meyndt (Alpha LASER GmbH), Christian Kometer (Allianz), Dr. Christian Mateescu (Trade Office Romania – Munich), and Patricia Hartmann (EIT Manufacturing). The debate addressed how international AI providers can support German SMEs, and whether they will be seen as competitors or cooperation partners.

The day concluded with a keynote address by Professor Michael Zipfel of Augsburg University of Applied Sciences, who discussed leadership and responsibility in the digital era.

Betting on Europe's Digital Future

ASSIST's expansion is not an isolated move, but part of a broader trend of Romanian IT firms stepping into the mainstream of European innovation. The company is already involved in EU research initiatives, including sustainability, cybersecurity, and Industry 4.0 projects.

PwC projects that AI will add $15.7 trillion to the world economy by 2030, with Europe expected to capture around one-fifth of that growth. By embedding itself in Germany's industrial and research networks, ASSIST aims to secure a place at the forefront of this transformation.

For German firms, this means access to a trusted partner with technical depth and affordability. For Suceava, it validates the city's capacity to produce globally competitive innovation.

A Strategic Step Beyond Borders

"Opening in Augsburg is more than a geographic expansion," noted Andronic. "It's a strategic move to integrate our expertise into Europe's strongest economy and to help shape the next chapter of AI adoption in the DACH region."

As Europe accelerates its push for digital sovereignty and AI leadership, ASSIST Software's first international office represents both a business opportunity and a symbol that Romanian innovation is helping set trends instead of simply following them.

