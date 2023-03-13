Judo: Asley Gonzalez wins gold for Romania at the European Open in Rome

Cuban judoka Asley Gonzalez won the gold medal in the -100kg category at the European Open 2023 in Rome, where he represented Romania.

The former world champion and Olympic silver medallist defeated British Harry Lovell-Hewitt in the final on Sunday, March 12. He previously won the semifinal against German Falk Petersilka and the quarters against Italian Enrico Bergamelli, local Agerpres reported.

Thus, with one gold medal, Romania ranked 10th in the final medal table. France topped the list with 3 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals, followed by Germany and China.

Judokas from 34 countries participated in the competition.

